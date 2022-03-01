Submit Release
SB522 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Cowles - 2022-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to renumber 66.0401 (1m) (intro.), (a), (b) and (c); to amend 196.378 (4g) (b); and to create 66.0401 (1m) (am), 196.38, 196.49 (5m) and 196.491 (3) (ds) of the statutes; Relating to: establishing solar field designations and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Utilities, Technology and Telecommunications

