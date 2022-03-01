WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to renumber 66.0401 (1m) (intro.), (a), (b) and (c); to amend 196.378 (4g) (b); and to create 66.0401 (1m) (am), 196.38, 196.49 (5m) and 196.491 (3) (ds) of the statutes; Relating to: establishing solar field designations and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Utilities, Technology and Telecommunications
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb522
You just read:
SB522 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Cowles - 2022-03-01
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.