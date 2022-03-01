AB128 in Asm: Representatives Sinicki and Hesselbein added as coauthors - 2022-03-01
WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to create 50.373 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring informed consent before performing a pelvic exam on a patient who is under general anesthesia or unconscious.
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/1/2022 Asm.
|Representatives Sinicki and Hesselbein added as coauthors
|2/1/2022 Asm.
|Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 13, Noes 0
|719
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab128