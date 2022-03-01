Submit Release
AB128 in Asm: Representatives Sinicki and Hesselbein added as coauthors - 2022-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to create 50.373 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring informed consent before performing a pelvic exam on a patient who is under general anesthesia or unconscious.

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
3/1/2022 Asm. Representatives Sinicki and Hesselbein added as coauthors  
2/1/2022 Asm. Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 13, Noes 0 719

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab128

