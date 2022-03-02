TruEra expands its Regulatory and Responsible AI expertise with appointment of former World Economic Forum AI Lead
Madzou brings deep experience across critical AI high-stake domains, including recruitment, facial recognition, financial services and healthcare
TruEra’s technology is unique in how it addresses AI quality management and monitoring challenges faced by institutions expanding AI adoption. I am delighted to be working with such a talented team.”UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruEra, a global provider of AI Quality solutions for AI explainability and model quality, has appointed Lofred Madzou as Director of Strategy and Business Development. Madzou joins from the World Economic Forum, where he led various global and multi-stakeholder AI governance projects. In practice, he advised various EU and Asia-Pacific governments on AI regulation and supported many organisations in their implementation of responsible AI practices. His work primarily focused on the use of AI in high-impact use cases such as law enforcement use of facial recognition, hiring, and AI for pandemic response.
Madzou brings a wealth of AI and Regulatory experience to his role at TruEra, having previously worked as policy officer at the French Digital Council, advising the French Government on AI policy and co-drafting the French AI National Strategy. Madzou also serves as a research associate at the Oxford Internet Institute, focusing on the governance of AI systems through audit processes.
His appointment is part of TruEra’s European expansion, to meet the growing demand for AI Quality management solutions as regulation around AI continues to gather pace. In his role as Director of Strategy and Business Development, Madzou will work with organisations to strengthen their AI governance, prepare for regulatory requirements and emerging guidelines, and establish processes that allow them to use AI in more effective and responsible ways.
Madzou is part of the team led by Shameek Kundu, Head of Financial Services and Chief Strategy Officer at TruEra. “As regulation around AI continues to gather momentum on a global scale, regulatory expertise and advisory in the space is becoming increasingly important. Financial institutions and other early leaders in AI are striving to ensure that their AI and machine learning models perform in a way that demonstrates fairness and transparency to all, and in this domain Lofred’s experience will be a tremendous asset to both the TruEra team and our clients. We are delighted to have him on board as we continue to grow and expand our European footprint,” said Kundu.
“For the last six years, I’ve helped various organisations across industries and jurisdictions implementing Responsible AI processes. Today, I am thrilled to join a company that can help them do this at scale. Indeed, TruEra’s technology is unique in how it addresses the AI quality management and monitoring challenges faced by institutions expanding AI adoption,” said Madzou. I am delighted to be working with such an experienced and talented team that has already had such a significant impact in this space.”
TruEra - already recognised as providing a comprehensive AI quality and AI governance offering for enterprises – works closely with multiple Fortune 100 companies to help ensure model quality by providing testing and analytics in development, and then monitoring in production to ensure optimal ongoing performance. In June 2021, TruEra was named a “Cool Vendor” by expert analysts at Gartner, Inc in the report titled, “Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI.” In March 2021, the company was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for AI.
About TruEra
TruEra provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions that help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality, and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, the TruEra platform helps eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that sustainably achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance. To learn more, visit truera.com.
