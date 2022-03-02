Allergy Immunotherapy Market 2022 driven by increase in an unmet need for novel targeted drugs

Segments covered in the Allergy Immunotherapy Market are Allergy Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel and Region

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the launches of various new sublingual immuno-therapies in developing countries and the influence of many major players in the allergen immunotherapy market, an increase in an unmet need for novel targeted drugs which can be used to treat the disease conditions are the major factors driving the market. Sublingual allergy immunotherapy has now been clinically proven a more efficient treatment with lesser side effects as compared to alternatives available in the market currently. There is also a change observed in demographics concerning population and macroeconomic climate are other factors driving towards allergy immunotherapy market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Allergy immunotherapy industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Allergy immunotherapy market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Allergy immunotherapy market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Allergy immunotherapy market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

New product launches to flourish the market:

In January 2017, ALK Abello A/S acquired of Allergy Laboratory of Oklahoma Inc. and Crystal Labs LLC.

In October 2017, DBV Technologies entered intoR and D agreement with Stallergenes S.A. for birch allergy treatment.

In January 2017, Merck acquired BioControl which helped them strengthen their capabilities in food safety testing.

Key segments covered:

by Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Peanut Allergy

Cat Allergy

Others

by Treatment

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Specific Immunotherapy (SIT)

by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Questions answered in the Allergy immunotherapy Market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the Allergy immunotherapy market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

