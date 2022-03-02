Petromin Express strategic partnership with Bridgestone: Working towards building a frictionless customer experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromin Express is driven by a convergence of interests, accumulation of mutual benefits and interlinking skills, to form meaningful partnerships with stakeholders who have earned lasting reputations in the automobile sector. In keeping with these objectives, Petromin Express has entered a joint venture with Bridgestone, a renowned high-end brand in the automobile industry and one of the world’s largest tire and rubber company.
The partnership facility addresses all vehicle requirements including Oil service, battery test & replacement, AC service, Steam wash, Fog sanitization & more, hence delivering a smooth and personalized auto care experience. As part of the launch, a promotional offer was introduced to all customers who buy Bridgestone tires that shall last till March 31st.
Petromin Express is a world-class, vehicle care service provider with over 650 service centers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia providing a comprehensive range of automotive care services and products backed by unrivaled industry experience and qualified technicians.
The Bridgestone Group currently operates 179 production facilities located across 25 countries. A tire brand that comes as a standard factory fit on many major automotive brands.
Commenting on the collaboration with Bridgestone, Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO, Petromin Corporation said, “Over the years, Petromin Express has built its legacy and excellence in the automotive service industry by partnering with top brands and are always looking for new ways to engage with vehicle owners by ensuring high-quality products & services. This joint venture between Petromin Express and Bridgestone Tires is guaranteed to be a game-changer when it comes to addressing automotive customer’s needs in the Kingdom. At Petromin Express, we focus on providing a friendly, fast, professional & reliable service experience with a primary focus on customer satisfaction. ”
Petromin Express offers diverse automotive solutions, services, and products, which can be listed under six main categories which are namely engine care, periodic maintenance care, battery care, tire care, A/C care, and eco-wash care.
