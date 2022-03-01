Submit Release
Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Departure of Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike

ILLINOIS, March 1 - Springfield —In times of uncertainty, we look to people who are knowledgeable, trustworthy, and courageous. Dr. Ngozi Ezike was all of that and more as she worked tirelessly to protect the health of Illinois residents during one of the worst public health crises of our lifetime.

She was a calming figure offering information with empathy and compassion that put the safety of our most vulnerable residents first. Our state could not have asked for a better steward during this pandemic.

As the head of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, I am especially proud of Dr. Ezike because she is a stellar example of what is possible for women and girls who love science and want to serve the public. Thank you, Dr. Ezike, for all that you have meant to this state at a time when we needed you the most.

