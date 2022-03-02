Microplate systems market 2022 is expected to witness growth due to increase in demand for biochemical assays

Segments covered in Microplate systems market are Product, Application, End User and Region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as increase in popularity for automated cell based and biochemical assays in biotechnology industries has boosted demand and requirement for Microplate systems market

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of infected population, the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on Microplate Systems Market.

Top Impacting factors:

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in various countries across the world has increased the demand for latest method in diagnostic such as microplate systems.

Rise in investments on R&D activities by various industries in biotechnology, funding made in the laboratories and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are expected to boost the growth for microplate systems market.

However, increase in the cost of technologically advanced products and lack of awareness in availability of improved features in microplate systems is expected to hamper the growth for microplate systems is expected to hamper the growth for the microplate systems market up to some extent during the forecast period.

New Product Launch / News:

In January 2019, Beckman Coulter, a global leader in the clinical diagnostics industry, announced the launch of its next-generation fully automated microplate system for donor blood testing, the PK7400. Designed for use in blood donor centers, plasma centers and large reference laboratories, the new system offers the industry's highest throughput, processing the greatest volume of samples for a single analyzer in its class – up to 300 samples per hour.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product

Microplate Readers

Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Filter-based Readers

Hybrid Readers

Single-mode Microplate Readers

Monochromator-based Readers

Fluorescence Plate Readers

Absorbance Plate Readers

Microplate pipetting systems and dispensers

Microplate washers

Luminescence Plate Readers

Other Products

By Application

Drug discovery

Clinical diagnostics

Genomics and Proteomics research

Other applications

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the microplate systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the microplate systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed microplate systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the Microplate Systems Market Report:

What are the leading market players active in microplate systems market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

What Segments and region will drive the microplate systems market growth & why?

