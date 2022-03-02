Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market to Rise at a Rapid Rate; Improved Business Agility and Increasing Operational Efficiency to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market Report are Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Google LLC (California, U.S.), AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Avaya Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), McAfee, LLC (California, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Orange Business Services (Paris, France)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market size was USD 349.71 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 419.02 billion in 2021 to USD 2,384.12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 28.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as improved business agility and increasing operational efficiency will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising demand for artificial intelligence as-a-service will boost the market’s growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/everything-as-a-service-xaas-market-102096

Prominent Players Present in the Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market are:

Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

Google LLC (California, U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Avaya Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

McAfee, LLC (California, U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.)

Orange Business Services (Paris, France)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 to Augment Market Growth due to Rising Work from Home Activities

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the everything as a service (XaaS) sector across various industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, retail, banking, and financial to name a few. The pandemic forced a majority of the workforce towards augmenting a work-from-home approach. Organizations began understanding the advantages of managing costs as per their requirements for achieving improved business agility and rising operational efficiency. Boosting employee experience will fuel the market’s growth during the pandemic era.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/everything-as-a-service-xaas-market-102096

Segments

By type, the market can be divided into segmented into software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cybersecurity as a Service, Hardware as a Service (HaaS), Technologies as a Service, and others.

On the basis of enterprise size, the market can be divided into small & medium-sized enterprises and large Enterprises.

With respect to end-user, the market can be broken down into banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, IT & Telecom, and others (education, energy, and utilities).

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 28.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 2,384.12 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 349.71 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region Growth Drivers Increased Need for Improved Business Agility and Operational Efficiency to Boost Market Growth Growing Demand of Subscription-Based Pricing Model to Boost Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Rising Data Security Concerns To Hamper Market





Report Coverage

The report for everything as a service (XaaS) market highlights the global overview for presenting a better understanding of the market for our readers. The report also sheds light on critical market aspects such as the latest industry trends and ongoing market trends. The report further contains the growth-stimulating factors and restraints that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/everything-as-a-service-xaas-market-102096

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Need for Improved Business Agility to Bolster Market Growth

Factors such as rising organizations shifting towards cloud-based platforms, software, and services and consumers demanding more control over their subscribed services will boost the everything as a service (XaaS) market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing the adoption of cloud-based services and integration of advanced functionalities such as automated management, reduced downtime, and lowered monitoring costs will increase the footprint of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for subscription-based models will fuel market growth.

However, increasing data security measures will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Occupy Significant Market Share due to Increased Adoption of Cloud Services

North America is expected to hold the largest everything as a service (XaaS) market share during the forecast period due to early adoption of the technology and rising adoption of cloud services to name a few. Additionally, the presence of prominent players in the region and increased integration of XaaS will boost the market’s growth.

Europe will witness a considerable market share due to the rising adoption of cloud services by the EU and increasing investment opportunities to name a few.

Asia Pacific will hold remarkable market growth during the forecast period due to rising investment activities and active government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Partnerships & Product Developments to Bolster Market Growth

The dominant players in the everything as a service (XaaS) sector are constantly striving for capturing a larger market share by strategic deployments such as partnership, collaborations, product expansion, and new product offerings. For example, in March 2021, McAfee LLC launched a new security service, McAfee MVISION Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (MVISION CNAPP), for securing cloud-based applications. Factors such as threat prevention, data protection, compliance, and governance are expected to be deployed across cloud application development. Others are focused on upgrading their existing product portfolios for achieving a new growth potential

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/everything-as-a-service-xaas-market-102096

Industry Development

February 2021: Tata Communications partnered with Google Cloud for providing cloud adoption services. This partnership is aimed at deploying Google Cloud services for Tata Communications via Tata Communications Managed Cloud.

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Everything as a service (XaaS) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Everything as a service (XaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 Key Findings By Type (USD) Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a service (PaaS) Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Device as a service (DaaS) Security as a service (SECaaS) Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) Storage as a service (StaaS) Technology as a service AI as a service IoT as a service Edge Computing as a service Others Others By Enterprise Size (USD) Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise By End-user (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Retail Government Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation IT & Telecom Others (Education, Healthcare, energy & utilities) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Everything as a service (XaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 Key Findings By Type (USD)



Toc Continued …...

Quick Buy – Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102096

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Edge Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Descriptive analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics), By Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance), By Deployment Model (On-premises, On-cloud), By Industry (Healthcare, Energy, Automation, Agriculture, Manufacturing)And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Wealth Management Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Activity Model (Human advisory, Robo advisory, Hybrid), By Business Function (Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Smart Waste Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solution), By Waste Type (Solid, Electronic, Paper, Plastic, Glass, Other), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing, Energy Recovery, Disposal), By Waste Source (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

SCADA Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ), By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Transportation, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Other (Chemical, Food & Beverage))and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

UK :+44 2071 939123

APAC :+91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd