Pangilinan: 'We'll feel safer if Kiko is the VP', says Iloilo LGBTQ+ group

'We'll feel safer if Kiko is the VP', says Iloilo LGBTQ+ group

POTOTAN, ILOILO, FEB. 25, 2022 - An LGBTQ group in Iloilo throws in its support for the candidacy of vice-president aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, citing his role in creating a safer space for the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

"It is an honor and privilege to throw support for an ally of the LGBTQ community. Kung siya ang magiging vice-president, at tatrabahuhin talaga natin ito, mas mafi-feel namin na ligtas kami bilang komunidad kasi kakampi namin siya," alyas Lloyd of the Maasin LGBTQ for Leni said.

Pangilinan in 2020 filed Senate Bill 689, a precursor to the anti-discrimination law, to ensure that no one is discriminated on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE).

But for Danayara, electing Pangilinan is not only for the benefit of their community but the whole country as well.

Danayara underscored Pangilinan's commitment to champion the rights of vulnerable sectors, which for her is the candidate's edge over the other vice-presidentiables.

"We're not just talking about LGBTQ e. We're talking about all the people na matutulungan once Senator Kiko Pangilinan wins the vice-presidency," Danayara said.

"We all know naman na Senator Pangilinan is working so hard to be a voice to many sectors not only to the LGBTQ. Kaya tuluy-tuloy talaga ang suporta namin sa kanya," Danayara said.

"It is very important to choose a leader na iniisip hindi lang ang sarili kundi iyong pangkalahatan. Kapag siya ang naging president, hindi lang ang LGBTQ community ang panalo kundi ang buong Pilipinas," Danayara added.

The group has been following the campaign trail of the Robredo-Pangilinan in this province, entertaining the crowd with their talents. They will also join the bigger campaign rally in Iloilo City later.