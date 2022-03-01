PHILIPPINES, March 1 - Press Release February 27, 2022 Renewable energy associations endorse Gatchalian's re-election bid In what appears to be a groundswell of support from among stakeholders in the energy sector, the national umbrella organization of renewable energy associations is the latest group that has openly endorsed the re-election bid of Senator Win Gatchalian. The Developers of Renewable Energy for AdvanceMent Inc. (DREAM), an alliance of all renewable energy developers' associations in the country, unanimously approved support to the candidacy of Gatchalian following a meeting last February 16. "Senator Win has displayed the virtues of a good Senator: a man of eloquence who studies the energy issues in-depth and crafts laws that account for every stakeholder's position. He has recognized the critical contribution of renewables in the Philippine economy," DREAM president Atty. Jay Layug Jr. said in a signed statement. Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Energy Committee, filed a bill to encourage more investments in the RE industry by enhancing the implementation of the net-metering program. This will remove the 100-kilowatt cap to allow large electricity consumers such as commercial establishments, industrial buildings, and government offices to avail of the net metering program under Republic Act No. 9513, otherwise known as the Renewable Energy Act of 2008. Gatchalian filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the government's energy transition plan following the ban of new coal power plants to develop and ensure equitable, secure and sustainable shift to cleaner energy. The senator also helped push for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as the country moves toward the promotion of sustainable transportation under the new normal. He is the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1382 or the proposed Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act which was approved on 3rd reading by the Senate on May 31, 2021 and ratified by the Bicameral Conference Committee on December 16, 2021. The latest endorsement received by Gatchalian came two weeks after the organization of member-consumers of electric cooperatives in the country, the 13.5 million strong National Center of Electric Cooperatives Consumers Inc. (NCECCO), rallied behind the senator's re-election in the coming May 9 national and local poll exercise. In a resolution approved last February 1, NCECCO likewise cited Gatchalian's track record in the Senate and his contributions in the passage of several key measures aimed at fostering a competitive, investor-friendly, and red-tape free environment in the energy sector and the country's economy in general. # # # ________________________________________ Renewable energy associations sa bansa inendorso si Gatchalian Sa patuloy na suporta mula sa hanay ng mga nasa sektor ng enerhiya, ang national umbrella organization ng asosasyon ng mga nagsusulong ng renewable energy sa bansa ang pinakabagong grupo na hayagang nag-endorso sa muling pagtakbo sa Senado ni Senador Win Gatchalian. Ang Developers of Renewable Energy for AdvanceMent Inc. (DREAM), isang alyansa ng renewable energy developers' associations sa bansa, ay nagkaisa na aprubahan ang pagsuporta sa kandidatura ni Gatchalian matapos ang kanilang pagpupulong noong Pebrero 16. "Ipinamalas ni Senador Win ang mga katangian ng isang pagiging mabuting senador: isang taong mahusay magsalita na malalim na pinag-aaralan ang mga isyu sa enerhiya at paggawa ng mga batas na isinasaalang-alang ang posisyon ng bawat stakeholder," sabi ni DREAM president Atty. Jay Layug Jr. sa isang nilagdaang pahayag. Si Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Energy Committee, ay naghain ng panukalang batas na layong maghikayat ng mas maraming pamumuhunan sa industriya ng RE sa pamamagitan ng pagpapahusay sa pagpapatupad ng net-metering program. Sa ilalim ng panukalang ito, aalisin nito ang 100-kilowatt cap upang pahintulutan ang mga malalaking konsyumer ng kuryente kagaya ng mga commercial establishments, industrial buildings, at mga tanggapan ng gobyerno na mapakinabangan ang net metering program sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 9513 o ang Renewable Energy Act of 2008. Naghain din si Gatchalian ng resolusyon para busisiin ang energy transition plan ng gobyerno kasunod ng pagbaba ng kautusan sa pagbabawal ng pagpapatayo ng mga bagong coal power plant. Isinulong din ng senador ang paggamit ng mga electric vehicles (EVs) na magbibigay daan upang maitaguyod sa bansa ang pagkakaroon ng uri ng transportasyon na sustainable sa ilalim ng tinatawag na new normal. Siya ang pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng Senate Bill No. 1382 o ang panukalang Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act na inaprubahan sa 3rd reading ng Senado noong Mayo 31, 2021 at niratipikahan ng Bicameral Conference Committee noong Disyembre 16, 2021. Ang pinakahuling pag-endorso na natanggap ni Gatchalian ay naganap dalawang linggo matapos na ianunsyo ng organisasyon ng mga member-consumers ng mga electric cooperatives sa bansa, ang National Center of Electric Cooperatives Consumers Inc. (NCECCO) na may 13.5 milyon na miyembro, ang kanilang pagsuporta sa muling pagtakbo ng senador sa darating na halalan. Sa isang resolusyon na inaprubahan noong Pebrero 1, binanggit din ng NCECCO ang track record ni Gatchalian sa Senado at ang kanyang mga kontribusyon sa pagpasa ng ilang mahahalagang batas na naglalayong itaguyod ang isang competitive, investor-friendly at red-tape free na sektor ng enerhiya at pagkalahatang ekonomiya sa bansa. # # #