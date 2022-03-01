PHILIPPINES, March 1 - Press Release March 1, 2022 De Lima: Aspiring leaders should take a page from Robredo's book, always show up Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima lauded presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo for consistently being the leader that the Filipinos deserve since the start of her term up until now that she is seeking the highest post in the land. De Lima, who is seeking re-election under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said candidates and aspiring leaders should take a page from Robredo's book by "always showing up" during critical situations and leading by example. "VP Leni spoke like the true leader that she is during the recent CNN presidential debate when she highlighted the need for leaders to show up during difficult times and face whatever issues are thrown against them," she said. When asked during the CNN Philippines' presidential debate about the importance of attending debates in the run-up to the May 2022 polls, Robredo said that it is important because it shows the true leadership of the person seeking the presidency. Robredo maintained that it is a failure of leadership when a candidate does not show up. "Yung number one ingredient din ng leadership, aside from character, is you show up in the most difficult times. 'Pag hindi ka mag-show up in the most difficult times, hindi ka lider." "Kailangan kaya mong masagot kung ano 'yung issues laban sa 'yo; hindi ka magtatago. Kaya para sa 'kin, ito 'yung pagbibigay-halaga at respeto sa taumbayan na maghahalal sa'yo," Robredo added. De Lima said she has always admired Robredo for her efforts to "always be there" for the Filipinos, no matter the times and no matter how demanding her job is. "Kahit sa kapiranggot na budget, sa panahon man ng krisis, pinatunayan at patuloy pang pinatutunayan ni VP Leni at ng kanyang tanggapan ang mahusay, epektibo at maaasahang pagseserbisyo sa taumbayan. Sa pandemya o sakuna, naroon si VP Leni para umagapay at kumalinga sa kapwa. Hindi namimili ng pagkakataon, hindi takot, hindi nagtatago. Totoo ang accomplishments at hindi idinadaan sa fake news," De Lima said. "In attending debates, VP Leni makes sure to attend them all as much as she can, because she wants to communicate clearly her platforms and her plans for our country, and send a message that she respects the Filipinos and the processes leading to the elections. "Napakalawak at napakabigat ng problemang bubunuin ng susunod na administrasyon. Maaatim pa ba natin na sa susunod na anim na taon, magkakaroon na naman ng Presidenteng hindi na naman nagpapakita sa panahon ng matinding krisis o pangangailangan? Maawa naman tayo sa Pilipinas," she added.