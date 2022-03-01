Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,737 in the last 365 days.

Gordon lauds PH 'yes' vote to UNGA resolution on Ukraine invasion

PHILIPPINES, March 1 - Press Release March 1, 2022

Gordon lauds PH 'yes' vote to UNGA resolution on Ukraine invasion

Senator Richard J. Gordon lauds the Philippine "YES" vote to the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) demanding that Russia immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Special emphasis was given by Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), to the humanitarian aspect of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"There is now an unprecedented flow of refugees displaced from their homes and seeking safe haven in countries, particularly Poland, bordering Ukraine. The Philippine Red Cross is ready and able to respond and to assist its counterparts in Poland and other neighboring countries of Ukraine as they cope with the refugee situation," Gordon said reacting to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) statement that called for massive assistance commensurate with the growing humanitarian crisis.

Gordon reiterated his appeal to both leaders of Russia and Ukraine to heed the worldwide call for peaceful resolution of disputes.

"I am confident that acceptable compromises and workable solutions can be found in order to avoid further escalation of the armed conflict," he said.

Gordon also commended the DFA and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Philippine embassy in Poland for the speedy and efficient extraction of Filipinos living in Ukraine.

You just read:

Gordon lauds PH 'yes' vote to UNGA resolution on Ukraine invasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.