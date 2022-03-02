Submit Release
NDOT to Activate New Ramp Meter at Western McCarran Boulevard On-Ramp to Eastbound I-80

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Motorists are reminded to drive attentively and follow traffic signals as the Nevada Department of Transportation activates a new ramp meter at the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 in west Reno on March 3.

The ramp meter is scheduled to be activated the morning of March 3 and will operate during peak weekday morning and evening commute hours. 

The new ramp meter will more evenly meter the flow of merging traffic to help reduce congestion and maintain a steadier traffic flow on eastbound I-80 into downtown Reno. It will also allow merging vehicles to enter the eastbound interstate more smoothly.

The ramp meter is similar to long-standing ramp meters on eastbound I-80 at Keystone Avenue, Virginia Street and Wells Avenue. 

Ramp meters are traffic signals with red and green lights placed at the top of freeway on-ramps. Drivers stop when ramp meter lights are red. When the light turns green, one car can enter the freeway at a time. By smoothing traffic flow, ramp meters can reduce crashes associated with stop and go traffic and high-speed merging. More information is available at dot.nv.gov/rampmeters.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

