Globally-revered Centre Pompidou to invent innovative cultural centre in partnership with Melbourne's STH BNK By Beulah
The unique venue will be for art lovers from 0 to 18 and beyond, as part of the highly ambitious vertical city, STH BNK By BeulahMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that will redefine art and culture for young people within Australia, France’s globally-revered art and culture institution, Centre Pompidou, will join forces to invent a unique venue in Melbourne for art lovers from 0 to 18 and beyond, as part of the highly ambitious vertical city, STH BNK By Beulah.
A highly distinguished Paris landmark designed by Renzo Piano and the late Richard Rogers, Centre Pompidou is an architectural icon of the 20th century due to its adaptable, colourful and provocative design; it is also one of the most frequented cultural monuments in the world with more than three million visits a year pre-pandemic.
Following a long assessment by Beulah of some of the world’s most recognised art institutions, Centre Pompidou was chosen as its cultural partner due to a shared vision of creating cultural programs for audiences - particularly young ones - all over the world, while remaining deeply rooted in the city and being open to innovation. Since its opening in 1977, the Centre Pompidou has kept inventing new ways for all kinds of audiences to come discover modern and contemporary creation, abolishing frontiers between generations and disciplines alike.
Signalling the commencement of a long-term journey to ultimately create a unique offering of global importance for the Southbank area, Melbourne and beyond, the partnership will see Centre Pompidou bring its world-class expertise to contribute to programming exhibitions, workshops and cultural events for young people via 3,000sqm of dedicated gallery space within STH BNK By Beulah.
This envisioned initiative, in close partnership with Beulah and local stakeholders, seeks to create stimulating bonds with the Australian contemporary scene, for the benefit of the STH BNK By Beulah residents and occupants, visitors and the wider City of Melbourne.
Centre Pompidou Executive Director Julie Narbey said, “I am very excited at this first step of such an innovative partnership. We are confident it will help us, together with Beulah’s ambitious and dynamic teams, explore daring new ways of reaching goals that have always been dear to our hearts: enabling young people to discover and enjoy the inspiring intersection of culture, arts, creativity and innovation.
“We are delighted the Centre Pompidou is given this opportunity to keep inventing the future of arts and culture education, while getting closer to the lively youth of Melbourne.”
Beulah Executive Director Adelene Teh, says Centre Pompidou will play a pivotal role in STH BNK By Beulah’s cultural strategy of exploring how future expressions of art and culture can inspire, challenge and enrich our daily life.
“We want to invite residents and visitors to open their minds and their preconceptions of the roles of the arts, wellness, sustainability and technology in their lives to transform future living.
“In addition to expressions of the future, our cultural strategy will also explore Australia’s heritage and provide a platform that is incredibly diverse and inclusive,” she said.
The cultural partnership, curated by Futurecity, also comes at the perfect time for Southbank’s planned arts precinct redevelopment, complementing the Victorian Government’s vision with its unprecedented offering.
To find out more about the highly-anticipated collaboration and future landmark STH BNK By Beulah, please visit https://sthbnk.com/
-ends-
Other Attributable Quotes
Lord Mayor Sally Capp
“Melbourne is celebrated globally as an arts and culture mecca, a status solidified by Centre Pompidou’s decision to contribute to the STH BNK project. This is an enormous coup for our city and demonstrates confidence heading into a post-pandemic world. This will enhance Southbank’s reputation as world class arts precinct and will be another attraction to bring more people into the city.”
Sherry Dobbin -Partner / Managing & Cultural Director, Futurecity
“We found the global cultural sector needs cultural centres with clever and adaptable infrastructure to encourage the new and rapid multi-sensory artistic experience being created through technology, multi-disciplinary collaborations, and co-creation. Melbourne has an ambitious, enviable arts scene of makers and presenters that gives the city top-ranking international status; Centre Pompidou is iconic at creating remarkable places for interdisciplinary art and groundbreaking education engagement that is in dialogue with local communities. This is a dynamic partnership with Beulah to create a bold and inclusive centre for the future of arts & society.”
About STH BNK by Beulah
STH BNK by Beulah is a project of an unprecedented scale for Melbourne, drawing together leading figures in international design and placemaking to create a world-class, multi-use development that sets a benchmark in liveable city design. Due to become Australia’s tallest building and home to the tallest vertical garden in the world, STH BNK by Beulah will be a stunning sculptural form composed of two towers. Comprising multiple touchpoints for the potential consumer spanning from residential to retail, culture, accommodation & wellness, STH BNK by Beulah will be a feast for the senses; a new place to live, work, play and explore.
About Beulah
Beulah creates transformational spaces and experiences for present and future generations. Pioneering a progressive approach to Melbourne’s property and lifestyle landscape, Beulah brings about positive change for cities, communities and individuals. Each thoughtfully considered project is defined by civic-minded responsibility, rigorous research, global vision, innovative thinking, and a passion for design and culture.
Nicola Trotman
Greenpoint
+61 410 154 223
email us here