More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Franklin County

Carnesville, GA (March 1, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Carnesville, Franklin County, GA. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, February 28, 2022. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw an SUV break several traffic laws and initiated a traffic stop along Old Federal Road near Plainview Road in Carnesville. The SUV failed to stop and lost control, causing the deputy’s car to hit the SUV and become temporarily disabled. The SUV then turned around in a driveway as the deputy was getting out of his car to approach the SUV. The SUV then drove toward the deputy and the deputy shot at the SUV several times. The SUV left the area and the deputy was unable to pursue. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

The SUV was found abandoned by a citizen at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and recovered by the Franklin Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the SUV has not been identified. It is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the resulting case report will be provided to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. 

