Burgum releases statement on President Biden’s first State of the Union address

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address tonight.   

“From the unsecured southern border to the underutilized oil fields of North Dakota, President Biden’s misguided policies continue to put U.S. citizens at risk and hold America back,” Burgum said. “Today’s news that the Biden administration has again failed to meet its obligation to hold a federal oil lease sale is further proof that this administration isn’t serious about U.S. energy security. The President needs to reverse his anti-oil policies and unleash American energy production to protect U.S. consumers and return our nation to a position where we can sell energy to our friends and allies instead of importing it from adversaries like Russia. Our nation needs to support American freedom and entrepreneurship, not stifle it. Working together with an all-of-the-above energy strategy, environmental stewardship and innovation such as carbon capture and storage, we can unlock the full potential of states like North Dakota that feed and fuel the world and become a better, stronger America.”

