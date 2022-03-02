DOH News Release: Governor’s proclamation, virtual day at the Capitol to mark Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities will mark Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with its 22nd annual Day at the Capitol Event and a Governor’s proclamation declaring March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month” in Hawaiʻi.

In partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Developmental Disabilities Division, the 22nd annual Day at the Capitol will be hosted virtually on March 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via ZOOM. More than 200 self-advocates, family members, service providers, and advocates are expected to attend this event to build awareness of the abilities and strengths of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi is part of a nationwide campaign to raise public awareness and build understanding. This year’s theme, “Respect others and all people with Disabilities!” was created by self-advocates of the State of Hawaiʻi to acknowledge that individuals with disabilities deserve respect.

“The Council strongly believes that our community is richer and more vibrant when our neighbors, co-workers, friends, family members, and fellow citizens with developmental disabilities are respected and fully included.” said Daintry Bartoldus, executive administrator for the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

“Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is a time to celebrate the importance of inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life. People with developmental disabilities are accomplishing amazing things. Awareness of the barriers people with disabilities sometimes face in participating in the community, and how we can each support their broader inclusion, is key to a more diverse and equitable society for all.” said Mary Brogan, chief, Developmental Disabilities Division, DOH.

Event participants will be recognized during the House and Senate Floor sessions, hear from legislators, agencies, and community stakeholders, attend public hearings, participate in a mock hearing, learn the legislative process through a presentation from the Public Access Room and network with others.

Click here to register for the event. https://hawaii.brandlive.com/2022-day-at-the-capitol/en

The annual Day at the Capitol is a collaborative venture coordinated by the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Developmental Disabilities Division, the University of Hawaiʻi Center on Disability Studies, Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center, Hawaiʻi Self Advocacy Advisory Council, Disability and Communication Access Board, Special Parent and Information Network, Office of Language Access, the Hilopa‘a Family to Family Health Information Center, Maternal and Child Health Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Program, Department of Human Services Med-Quest Division, Hawaiʻi State Office of Elections, Hawaiʻi Department of Education Community Children’s Council, and Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Monitoring and Compliance Branch.

# # #

Media Contact:

Daintry Bartoldus

Executive Administrator, Hawaii State Council on Developmental Disabilities

Phone: (808) 586-8100

Email: [email protected]