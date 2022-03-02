CEO and Executive Director of Walker’s Legacy, Ayris T. Scales, Celebrates One Year Anniversary In Post
Speaker, Blogger, Lecturer, Community Leader, and Advocate Ayris T. Scales celebrates one year at the helm of Walker's Legacy FoundationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayris T. Scales boasts over two decades of leadership combating racial and gender inequalities in local, national, and international arenas.
Upon assuming her role at the helm of the trailblazing organization, Scales set out to expand on her mandate of maintaining Walker's Legacy’s track record as a powerhouse, championing the cause of women entrepreneurs globally.
Scales has spearheaded the organization to overwhelming growth through expanded programs, staff, and strategic partnerships within her one-year tenure. She has testified before Congress regarding investing in and supporting women of color. The decorated CEO has also landed partnerships with Comcast, Meta, Walmart, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs.
Another major achievement of Scales is the launch of Walker’s Legacy Foundation’s 10,000 Capital Ready by 2025 initiative. The initiative is geared towards helping women of color create and cultivate generational wealth.
Ever committed to helping others maneuver difficult times, Scales was also instrumental in publishing a COVID-19 impact study that the Gates Foundation supported. In the study, Scales and her team analyzed the experiences of over 1,000 respondents across America to assess the pandemic’s impact on business, mental health, and community.
Under Scales’ leadership, Walker’s Legacy also saw nearly 200 women graduate from its 2021 PROSPECTUS and Women Who Enterprise Accelerated Business Training programs.
The dedicated Scales has been accepted into the NewProfit’s Economic Mobility Catalyze Cohort and the Mosaic Economic Project, an initiative of the Progressive Policy Institute’s 4th Cohort of Women Changing Policy.
A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Scales divides her time between multiple boards, civic organizations, and advisory councils. Some include Wells Fargo's Where We Live, and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Metropolitan Washington D.C. Chapter, where she served as the Chartering President. In this capacity, she led the development of an annual grant to fund female-owned businesses and an HBCU technology scholarship in response to COVID19.
