Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,676 in the last 365 days.

Security glitch enabled website to publish 260,000 confidential attorney discipline records, California State Bar says

The State Bar, in what was initially described as a “breach,” first discovered Friday that judyrecords.com had published the confidential documents along with about 60,000 public State Bar court cases. “We are working closely with judyrecords to firmly identify the cases which were actually viewed,” the State Bar said in an email.

You just read:

Security glitch enabled website to publish 260,000 confidential attorney discipline records, California State Bar says

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.