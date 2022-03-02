The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday, Feb. 28, it will hear oral arguments in a case challenging a 44-year-old law that gives preference to placing American Indian children in state foster care with American Indian adoptive families.
You just read:
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.