Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,525 in the last 365 days.

OP360 geared to hire 350+ employees in Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo speaking to crowd at opening of OP360 offices.

Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo launches opening of OP360's Colombia HQ

Carnival queen, Valeria Charris, dances at the OP360 Barranquilla HQ launch!

Carnival queen, Valeria Charris, dances at the grand opening of OP360 Barranquilla HQ.

OP360 employees celebrate a group photo for the launch of the new Barranquilla headquarters.

OP360 Colombia team celebrates the launch of new Barranquilla HQ.

We are the first headquarters in Latam of the company OP360. What we have is talent to fill the jobs they will create and we will feed it with 15,000 #EnglishForWork scholarships.”
— Mayor Jaime Pumarejo
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2021, OP360 launched its newest delivery center in Barranquilla, Colombia. With the support of the community and its Mayor Jaime Pumarejo, Barranquilla operations have since grown in both the number of accounts and employees. The strength and core of OP360’s Barranquilla facility is its 150+ employees. Composed of the best and brightest talent from around the city, the OP360 Barranquilla team provides their clients with a combination of knowledge/experience and empathy/patience.

To attract and retain the highest caliber people, OP360 planned its facility to be located in one of the newest buildings in the North of the city near malls, universities, and restaurants. Touting amazing river, ocean, and natural rainforest views, the center enables improved employee wellness which has been proven to improve productivity.

Founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs who have operated on both sides of the BPO fence, OP360 prides itself on its ability to leverage deep insider knowledge to deliver the best and most effective solutions to its clients:
• Continuous Improvement to bring them the best solutions through our fast feedback programs.
• Scalability in providing experts globally to support customer and back office workflows.
• Flexibility to pivot quickly and effectively as their products & services adapt to market demand.

By providing better job opportunities with a defined career trajectory and an "Employee First" culture, OP360 strives to be Barranquilla’s employer of choice. To meet its growing number of accounts and clients in the education, healthcare, and retail fashion industries, OP360 plans to hire an additional 350+ employees before the end of 2022.

About OP360
OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first, workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022 and we are a full-service, fast growing solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms.

Traits like resourcefulness, speed and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high performing culture. We do this by communicating effectively, genuinely caring about our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensuring rapid career development for our strong performers and providing well above the norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. Our most recent customer Net Promoter Score was 75% and we often outperform companies’ internal, onshore customer care and back-office teams while providing cost savings upwards of fifty percent.
Learn more at www.op360.com

Dave Highbloom
OfficePartners360
dhighbloom@officepartners360.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

OP360 geared to hire 350+ employees in Barranquilla, Colombia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.