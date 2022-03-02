OP360 geared to hire 350+ employees in Barranquilla, Colombia
We are the first headquarters in Latam of the company OP360. What we have is talent to fill the jobs they will create and we will feed it with 15,000 #EnglishForWork scholarships.”BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2021, OP360 launched its newest delivery center in Barranquilla, Colombia. With the support of the community and its Mayor Jaime Pumarejo, Barranquilla operations have since grown in both the number of accounts and employees. The strength and core of OP360’s Barranquilla facility is its 150+ employees. Composed of the best and brightest talent from around the city, the OP360 Barranquilla team provides their clients with a combination of knowledge/experience and empathy/patience.
— Mayor Jaime Pumarejo
To attract and retain the highest caliber people, OP360 planned its facility to be located in one of the newest buildings in the North of the city near malls, universities, and restaurants. Touting amazing river, ocean, and natural rainforest views, the center enables improved employee wellness which has been proven to improve productivity.
Founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs who have operated on both sides of the BPO fence, OP360 prides itself on its ability to leverage deep insider knowledge to deliver the best and most effective solutions to its clients:
• Continuous Improvement to bring them the best solutions through our fast feedback programs.
• Scalability in providing experts globally to support customer and back office workflows.
• Flexibility to pivot quickly and effectively as their products & services adapt to market demand.
By providing better job opportunities with a defined career trajectory and an "Employee First" culture, OP360 strives to be Barranquilla’s employer of choice. To meet its growing number of accounts and clients in the education, healthcare, and retail fashion industries, OP360 plans to hire an additional 350+ employees before the end of 2022.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first, workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022 and we are a full-service, fast growing solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms.
Traits like resourcefulness, speed and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high performing culture. We do this by communicating effectively, genuinely caring about our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensuring rapid career development for our strong performers and providing well above the norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. Our most recent customer Net Promoter Score was 75% and we often outperform companies’ internal, onshore customer care and back-office teams while providing cost savings upwards of fifty percent.
