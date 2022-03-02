Leading Music Executives of Multi-Platinum Artists to Host Workshop at SXSW Festival

Zoe Young and Dooney Battle are hosting a workshop designed to help artists and aspiring A&R's navigate the process of creating a hit record.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South By SouthWest Festival (SXSW) has announced the lineup of the conferences and panels for their “Future of Music” track of the festival. Amongst the lineup is ‘A&R Guide to Hit Records,’ a workshop designed to help aspiring artists and aspiring A&R’s navigate the process of creating a project that generates exposure and success for an artist. The workshop is being led by Zoe Young, former VP of A&R at Epic Records and CEO of A&R University.

“As I began my career in the industry there was very little information about being an A&R and how to get into the field, I’m changing that,” says Young. “I want to offer my help to aspiring A&R's and artists and offer them insight on how to be successful in the industry and offer them opportunities to network as well.” Young is an influential glass-ceiling breaker for women in the music industry and has helped artists like French Montana, Blac Youngsta, BIA, DDG and more amass billions of streams and multiple platinum and gold records. Young hopes to continue to help more people find success in the music industry and wants to help more women and people of color obtain positions of influence in the music industry.

Young will be joined by Dooney Battle, CEO of music publishing company Tha Lights Global, who will offer insight into the world of managing artists. Battle has been able to secure some of the biggest music deals of the past decade, including Lil Pump’s multi-million dollar contract with Warner Bros.

“A&R Guide to Hit Records,” is taking place on March 15, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX. Advance sign-ups are now available to SXSW attendees with a Primary Badge. More information can be found here.