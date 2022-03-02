Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Knife) Offense: 200 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, February 28, 2022, in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:15 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim did not comply and fled from the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

