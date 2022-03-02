Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1000 Block of First Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, February 28, 2022, in the 1000 block of First Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

