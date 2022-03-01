Hawaii Air National Guard to hold training exercises at Hilo Airport

Submit Release
HILO – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division wants to inform the public living around the Hilo Airport (ITO) of three days of training by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG).

The local training exercise will run from March 3 to 6. Hilo residents, and other residents of Hawai‘i Island, can expect increased noise with F-22 jets, C-17 and C-130 transport aircraft. Aircraft will be taking off and landing throughout the day during typical work hours.

Military personnel will be training on the airfield in uniform, working in and around the airport area. Inquiries can be directed to Jeff Hickman, Hawai‘i National Guard Public Affairs Director at (808) 441-7000 or [email protected]

