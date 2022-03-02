Aussie cricketing legend and Cochlear Ambassador Brett Lee urges hearing health to be prioritised on World Hearing Day

Aussie Cricket Legend & Cochlear Ambassador, Brett Lee

In the lead up to World Hearing Day on 3 March, Brett Lee, Cochlear Ambassador and Aussie cricketing legend urges people to prioritise their hearing health.

Brett Lee, Cochlear Ambassador and Aussie cricketing legend s: “Hearing screening identifies risk factors and changes, prevent further damage and seek hearing solutions - including cochlear implants."” — Aussie Cricketing Legend and Cochlear Ambassador, Brett Lee

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the lead up to World Hearing Day on Thursday, a recent survey reveals Australians are putting their hearing health last, with only 1% of people prioritising their hearing above other areas of health, including physical (56%), mental (26%), dental (8%), gut (5%) and skin (3%).1

Unidentified hearing loss can impact a person’s quality of life, including their relationships, access to education, employment and communication.2 While the COVID-19 global pandemic has forced many Australians to delay important healthcare check-ups, only 4 in 10 Australians have had a hearing screening in the last three years.1 With an estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide predicted to be living with some degree of hearing loss by 20503, World Hearing Day is the ideal time for people to book a hearing screening.

Brett Lee, Cochlear Ambassador and Aussie cricketing legend comments: “One 30-minute hearing screening can establish a baseline for your hearing, so that you can identify any risk factors, address changes early, prevent further damage and seek hearing solutions - including cochlear implants when hearing aids are no longer enough.3”

“1 in 6 Australians experience hearing loss. We need to remember that hearing loss can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. If you or someone you love struggle to hear on the phone, or in a noisy café or ask others to repeat themselves, then you should get your hearing tested,” adds Brett. “There is some good news however in that 77% of Australians know where to get their hearing tested.1”

Emma Ramsay, Director of Clinical Affairs, Cochlear ANZ comments: “Prioritising our hearing is so important - it’s the key to how we connect with others and continue to engage in all the activities we love doing like catching up with friends, playing sport and enjoying time with family.”

“No Australian would ever not get their eyes tested if they couldn’t see, and it’s just as important to prioritise your hearing health. I would suggest finding a reputable audiologist in your suburb, town or city and booking an appointment as soon as possible,” adds Emma.

It’s time for Australians to take control of their hearing healthcare. To find a local clinic and book a hearing screening today, visit http://www.cochlear.com.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear’s inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 650,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life’s opportunities, and welcomes them to the world’s largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 4,000 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$2 billion to date [in research and development] to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

