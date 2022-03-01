Submit Release
Senator Steven Roberts Files Refugee Bill in Wake of Ongoing Crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has filed legislation to assist refugees following the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine this past week, as well as the more than 2,000 Afghans who have resettled in Missouri since August 2021, a number expected to increase as visa applications continue to be processed.

Senator Roberts’ legislation, Senate Bill 1233, authorizes a taxpayer to claim a tax credit equal to 50% of contributions they make to any designated refugee resource center.

“It’s now predicted that the Ukrainian refugees will number into the millions in just a few days. This marks the second time in just the past six months we’ve watched as American allies have been forced to pack their lives into small suitcases and flee their homes,” Sen. Roberts said. “It’s time we help people desperately trying to escape war and violence any way we can. I hope SB 1233 can incentivize donations and help people in need when they need it the most.”

Senator Roberts’ office was part of an August 2021 rescue effort that led to the extraction of 19 Afghan nationals in Kabul, Afghanistan. They are currently in contact with teams on the ground in Kyiv, Ukraine, preparing to assist in extracting American citizens and vulnerable Ukrainian nationals.

