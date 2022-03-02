Submit Release
A Sweet Day In LA Kids Ice Cream Party in Manhattan Beach on Saturday at 3pm

Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Launching Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program .…Jayme Johnson’s Epic Media and Women’s Day! #asweetdayinla #womensday #epicmedia #jaymejohnson #girlsdesigntomorrow www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Girls Design Tomorrow is a Personal Mentoring Venture Preparing Girls for Life #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

See The World for Good weekly creative drawing kids contest sponsored by Recruiting for Good, and rewarding LA's Best Treats #seetheworldforgood #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.SeetheWorldforGood.com See The World for Good weekly creative draw

Founder Jayme Johnson created Teen Epic Media to mentor upcoming entreprenuers #epicmedia www.epicmedia.agency

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA to celebrate launch of Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring program, Epic Media and Women's Day.

Come to The Sweetest Party for Kids in LA...bring a drawing of your parent at work to enjoy Manhattan Beach Creamery's Ice Cream Treats!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Recruiting for Good is celebrating launch of Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program for entreprenuers), and Jayme Johnson's Epic Media (Teens Program).

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; monthly party for kids. The Sweetest Women's Day Party for Kids is in Manhattan Beach from 3 to 4pm (at Manhattan Beach Creamery).

Kids bring a drawing of parent at work to earn the sweetest treat; Manhattan Beach's Best Ice Cream (Manhattan Beach Creamery).

Best Drawing of the Day wins super special reward.

How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA?

1. Party is for Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School Kids.
2. Location is in Manhattan Beach, on March 5th from 3pm to 4pm.
3. Recruiting for Good's Founder Carlos will collect drawings outside of Manhattan Beach Creamery and reward gift cards.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids who attend 'A Sweet Day in LA' Party; enjoy LA's Best Sweets, have fun, and learn to appreciate today!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Girls Design Tomorrow is a mentoring program for flourishing entrepreneurs who want to create value driven ventures. Recruiting for Good will offer $500 scholarships; to girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs. In addition, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff; with $2500 to retain value driven mentors like Jayme Johnson (Epic Media). Jayme provides teens; brand design, social media, and web design. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com #girlsdesigntomorrow

InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

