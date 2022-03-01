More about GBI Arrests Police Officer for Pandering and Violation of Oath of Office in Lowndes County

Submit Release
Valdosta, GA (March 1, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Homerville Police Department Captain Derrek Manning, age 32, of Lowndes County, for Pandering and Violation of Oath of Office. On January 28, 2022, the Homerville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that one of their officers was soliciting another person for an act of prostitution.

Preliminary information based on messages between Manning and another individual indicates that an act of prostitution occurred in Lowndes County. Manning was arrested in Homerville, Clinch County.  After his arrest, GBI agents executed a search warrant at Manning’s home in Lowndes County.

This investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

