MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TEACHER MEMBER ELECTION

March 1, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 Lora.Rakowski@maryland.gov

Election Takes Place March 7-13; All Individuals with Active Teaching Certificates Eligible to Cast Vote

BALTIMORE, MD – (March 1, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announces the election process and nominees for the Maryland State Board of Education Teacher Member. The election will occur next week, March 7-13, 2022. The Teacher Member is a voting member of the State Board of Education who provides leadership, sets policy, and advocates for continuous improvement of Maryland’s educational system on behalf of the State’s students. The four-year term for the next elected teacher member begins on July 1, 2022.

All individuals with an active Maryland teaching certificate will be eligible to cast one vote in the election. Eligible certificate holders will receive voting instructions and a unique code sent to their email address on file in the MSDE Educator System.

The individual with the most votes will win the election, and their name will be forwarded to the Governor for appointment to the Maryland State Board of Education.

The 15 candidates for teacher member include:

Announcement of Candidates

Mary “Beth” Allen Westchester Elementary School, Baltimore County Public Schools

Nancy Anderson, Ed.D. North County High School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Michelle Ballenger Monarch Global Academy, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Janelle Brown Tunbridge Public Charter School, Baltimore City Public Schools

Capathia Campbell Hebbville Elementary, Baltimore County Public Schools

Jessica Cohen Mt. Royal Elementary Middle School, Baltimore City Public Schools

Kevin DePeel Elmer A. Henderson, Baltimore City Public Schools Katrina Helm Summit Hall Elementary School, Montgomery County Public Schools

Sylvia Hill-Gilchrist Deer Park Middle Magnet School, Baltimore County Public Schools

Stephanie Maddy Fort Hill High School, Allegany County Public Schools

Rachel McCusker Linton Springs Elementary, Carroll County Public Schools

Shawn Mitchell DuVal High School, Prince George’s County Public Schools

Cashana Morrison Robert R. Gray Elementary, Prince George’s County Public Schools

Farhana Shah Col. Z. Magruder High School, Montgomery County Public Schools

Brooke Wentz Cherry Hill Middle School, Cecil County Public Schools

Election Schedule

March 7, 2022 – March 13, 2022: Election Period – All individuals with an active Maryland teaching certificate, as defined in COMAR 13A.12.02, will be eligible to cast one vote in the election. Eligible certificate holders will receive a unique code that allows them to cast their vote. This code will be delivered to the email address on file in the MSDE Educator System.

March 21, 2022 – March 27, 2022: Election Period (Run-Off) – In the event of a tie, MSDE will conduct a run-off election during this period.

May 1, 2022: Announcement of Election Results – Results will be announced on the MSDE website and will include the total number of votes received for each candidate.

Updated information pertaining to the upcoming election will be posted on the MSDE website: marylandpublicschools.org/about/Pages/DEE/SBOETeacherMember/index.aspx.

Additional information regarding the role and responsibilities of the Teacher Member can be found at: marylandpublicschools.org/about/Documents/DEE/SBOETeacherMember/SBOE_Member_Responsibilities.pdf

# # #

