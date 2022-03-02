Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) - Must know facts in 2022 by Powerpaavai women support team
Our world is overwhelmed with several issues like Covid 19. But there is a far more pressing issue in the world and that is Child Sexual Abuse (CSA)
When we talk with our children about sexual abuse, we are not only taking a proactive step to protect them, we are building our relationship with them in honesty and trust. It’s a win-win situation.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our world is overwhelmed with several issues like Covid 19. But there is a far more pressing issue in the world and that is Child Sexual Abuse (CSA). It is prevalent not only in our country, but the entire world for many centuries. Most of the children under the age of 18 are so vulnerable and have become a victim of CSA throughout the world. The sad truth is most of us are unaware of it. We never realize how it could cripple our beloved children of their self-confidence and allow a terrible fear to grip them throughout their life if not handled with care and sensitivity. Hence, I would like to shed some light on this most important yet brushed aside topic.
— Carolyn Byers Ruch
Powerpaavai Women support knowledge team member, Mrs. JP, a researcher and a content writer says,
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) as, "the involvement of a child in sexual activity that he or she does not fully comprehend, is unable to give informed consent to, or for which the child is not developmentally prepared and cannot give consent, or that violates the laws or social taboos of society..." Child sexual abuse is any form of sexual activity performed by a perpetrator on a minor child. Child sexual abuse violates the child's trust and scars them socially/emotionally an entire lifetime. It is always not physical contact between the child and the perpetrator.
It can be in any one of the forms as listed below:
· Exhibitionism, or exposing oneself to a minor.
· Fondling
· Intercourse
· Masturbation in front of a minor or forcing the minor to masturbate.
· Obscene phone calls, text messages or digital interaction
· Producing, owning, or sharing pornographic images or movies of children.
· Sex of any kind with a minor, including vaginal, oral, or anal.
· Sex trafficking
· Any other sexual conduct that is harmful to a child’s mental, emotional, or physical welfare.
Surprisingly, in most of the cases, the perpetrator is usually within the family or a person well known to the child’s family. It is not necessary the perpetrator ought to be an older person which one would normally assumes. It can be an elder sibling, or a friend with whom the child plays, the auto/car driver who drops the child to school, a tuition teacher, a sports coach or a music instructor, a delivery man , a classmate and sometimes even a parent of another child. They can use varied tactics to manipulate the child to keep quiet about their plight. The child gets intimidated and mostly sometimes due to their power wielded or the threats raised by the perpetrator.
Several child friendly videos on 'Good Touch & Bad Touch' have been created and taught at schools and other children camps. A helpful link, which is about ‘Good Touch & Bad Touch’: Click here. Parents can play such videos to their child and explain them, as kids grasp visual learning quicker.
Parents, are under the false notion that it is too early for them to learn about their body parts and different touches. But living in such times where even a -month-old baby is being sexually assaulted and subsequently killed by the perpetrator/perpetrators to avoid the matter of abuse getting exposed.
We need to educate our children even at an early age. It is appropriate for us to teach them the actual names of their body parts. It will help them to communicate to us if any unseemly incident occurs. We must explain to them that some of their body parts are private and they should not allow anybody else other than their parents to see them or touch them. You should also insist to them that they cannot touch or see someone else’s private parts. If ever such a situation arises, we must teach our children to try and leave that place or shout, “Don’t touch me. Get out”.
Parents/Guardians must emphasize to them that these rules apply even with people they know or a close family member.
The perpetrator lures them and asks them to keep it a secret in a friendly way or at times blackmailing them. So, it is important to clearly state to the children that any secret regarding their body parts should not be hidden from parents. And should also ensure that they would not get into any kind of trouble for sharing it to their parents.
The main factor that preys on them and allows such predators to feed on them is fear instilled in the child. So, a higher level of responsibility as parents to create a friendly environment at home and build a slow and steady confidence within the children to trust the parents/guardians with any appalling issues that cause them distress. If parents do not teach them early, the cruel world will prey on their innocence and teach them in the wrong way. To the perpetrator, even an infant snuggled up in a complete bodysuit is a potential victim.
Children are our gift from God. They are our heart’s beat. It is our duty and foremost responsibility to protect, love, care and instruct them wisely.
Sowmiya Soundar founder and director of SORG International and Powerpaavai says, that it is important to share such mandate information to Indian women and parents. She invites all Indians to safeguard our precious children who are our nation's future.
Sowmiya Soundar
Powerpaavai
+91 75502 49228
md@sorgdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook