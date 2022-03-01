Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by A.N.B. Holding Company, Ltd.
For release at 5:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by A.N.B. Holding Company, Ltd., to increase its ownership interest of The ANB Corporation, both of Terrell, Texas. The ANB Corporation controls The American National Bank of Texas, Terrell, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
