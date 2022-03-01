DEM and Everblue Partner to Launch Online Pesticide Licensure Exams Process for Commercial Applicators

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has partnered with Everblue, an innovative training company, to streamline the licensing process for commercial pesticide applicators throughout the state. Using Everblue's proprietary registration system, licensure candidates will be able to register online for their state pesticide exam and will be immediately enrolled into their on-demand tests. After doing a systems check of their computer, a candidate will be able to complete their licensure exam from home. Candidates will receive their test results as soon as they complete the exam and the results will also be sent back to the state. This process improvement was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"DEM is proud to partner with Everblue to help deliver a responsive, clear, and predictable customer service experience," DEM Acting Director Terry Gray said. "By offering an online exam delivery option, DEM can certify pesticide contractors while limiting in-person contact and continuing to make our licensing system more efficient for all commercial applicators. This is another step forward on modernizing DEM and providing better service to our customers."

"Rhode Island's move toward online test proctoring opens the doors to unprecedented levels of security, customization, and quality," said Chris Boggiano, co-founder of Everblue. "Our user-friendly interface offers a better experience for test-takers as well as a faster turnaround time for test results."

In addition to online exam delivery, Everblue's test platform includes options for automated and live online test proctoring. Both options require identity verification prior to the start of the exam and monitor for suspicious behavior during the exam. Everblue will deliver, proctor, and score the state's core exams and category exams. Aspiring pesticide applicators will start the enrollment process on DEM's website. This online option is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. DEM joins several other state agriculture departments that have partnered with Everblue including Massachusetts, Iowa, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Connecticut. DEM will continue to offer in-person exams for those without computer access.

For more information about Rhode Island's remote pesticide certification and licensure, contact Howard Cook with the Division of Agriculture at (401) 222-2781, ext. 2774504. For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov