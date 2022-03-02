COVID has had no effect on seniors desire to stay in their homes, but the unmet needs continue to make it a challenge

Mobility is the key to living independently and that is why HandyPro across the country is assisting their customers needs.

We assess the entire environment, interior and exterior. Our customized assessment often reveals solutions our clients or their caregivers never thought possible."”
— Keith Paul, Founder HandyPro

According to the most recent AARP https://www.aarp.org 77% of adults 50 plus, want to remain at home for the long term, a number that has been consistent for more than a decade. The same study showed 34% of older respondents said they believe they may need to make physical, mobility related changes to make it possible.

“Mobility is the key to living independently”. That’s according to Keith A. Paul, co-founder and CEO of HandyPro, a national franchise brand specializing in modifying and remodeling homes for seniors and those living with mobility challenges.

Keith, a certified aging-in-place specialist (CAPS) and licensed builder for 25 years, goes on to say that the most dangerous room of the house for seniors is the bathroom. “That’s the room where most falls take place”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, more than 1 in 4 older adults will have a fall. The most recent data from the CDC shows falls were the leading cause of injury among older adults, sending 3.1 million seniors to the emergency room and causing more than 34,000 deaths among Americans ages 65 and over in 2019.

Keith says falls can be prevented if the right kind of safety measures are put in place. “Most of our bathroom modifications include mounting shower grab bars, walk-in tub installations and non-slip flooring.” Based on the principles of Universal Design, the process of creating products that are accessible to people with a wide range of abilities, disabilities, and other characteristics, HandyPro evaluates a senior client’s home using their Individual – Environmental Fit™ approach. “Every living space is unique '' Keith says. “We assess the entire environment, interior and exterior. Our customized assessment often reveals solutions our clients or their caregivers never thought possible. Widening doorways, wheelchair ramps, automatic door openers or vertical platform lifts, which is a porch lift, installed when no other modifications can be made to accommodate a wheelchair” can greatly increase an older adult’s mobility and their independence.

Older adults must plan ahead if they want to live at home as they age. Seniors need to be aware of the threats to their safety as they age at home. The fact is, the older we get the more dangerous our own homes become. A certified aging-in-place specialist can suggest necessary modifications.

As a complementary service to area seniors and those with mobility challenges, HandyPro will waive the $199. charge, and conduct an Individual - Environmental Fit™ in-home assessment at no cost for anyone who requests one by calling 800-942-6394 until June 1, 2022.

And rest assured, HandyPro always maintains strict on-site COVID safety protocols’ when in our client’s homes.

About HandyPro International
HandyPro is a franchise organization of highly skilled, trained and certified men and women that specialize in residential and commercial handyman projects with dedicated expertise in home improvement and modification work for seniors and those living with disabilities.

For twenty-five years HandyPro has been recognized as the most trusted authority in handyman services and aging-in-place home modifications throughout North America. HandyPro franchise owners have product manufacturer relationships that help them to provide a complete modification or renovation solution. HandyPro is Great Place to Work Certified by the 2022
U.S. National Employee Engagement Study.

