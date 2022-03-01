Governor Walz Announces Minnesota College Scholarship Registration as part of ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ Incentive Program

News Release March 1, 2022

Governor Tim Walz today announced the registration form is open for Minnesota parents whose 5- to 11-year-olds receive the COVID-19 vaccine to register for a $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship, the next phase of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” vaccine incentive program.

Any Minnesota parent or guardian whose 5- to 11-year-olds have ever received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by April 11 can enter to win one of five $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarships. On April 15, the State of Minnesota will hold a drawing for five $100,000 scholarships valid at any public or private non-profit higher educational institution in Minnesota.

The Minnesota College Scholarship drawing is part of an effort to boost the vaccination rate of Minnesota’s children. While Minnesota is a national leader in vaccinating children 5-11 years old, this age group still has the lowest vaccination rate among eligible Minnesotans.

The “Kids Deserve a Shot” program is helping boost vaccination rates among Minnesota children. The college scholarship drawing comes after Minnesota families registered more than 22,000 children to receive a $200 Visa gift card for getting their vaccines between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

Minnesotans can learn more about the “Kids Deserve a Shot” program, register for the scholarship drawing, and view official rules at Kids Deserve a Shot.

