Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,708 in the last 365 days.

Governor Walz Announces Minnesota College Scholarship Registration as part of ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ Incentive Program

News Release March 1, 2022

Governor Tim Walz today announced the registration form is open for Minnesota parents whose 5- to 11-year-olds receive the COVID-19 vaccine to register for a $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship, the next phase of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” vaccine incentive program.

Any Minnesota parent or guardian whose 5- to 11-year-olds have ever received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by April 11 can enter to win one of five $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarships. On April 15, the State of Minnesota will hold a drawing for five $100,000 scholarships valid at any public or private non-profit higher educational institution in Minnesota.

The Minnesota College Scholarship drawing is part of an effort to boost the vaccination rate of Minnesota’s children. While Minnesota is a national leader in vaccinating children 5-11 years old, this age group still has the lowest vaccination rate among eligible Minnesotans.

The “Kids Deserve a Shot” program is helping boost vaccination rates among Minnesota children. The college scholarship drawing comes after Minnesota families registered more than 22,000 children to receive a $200 Visa gift card for getting their vaccines between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. 

Minnesotans can learn more about the “Kids Deserve a Shot” program, register for the scholarship drawing, and view official rules at Kids Deserve a Shot

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

Questions about COVID-19:

  • Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

-MDH-

COVID-19 Public Hotline: For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-833-431-2053, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mental Health Crisis Line - Call: **CRISIS (**274747)

You just read:

Governor Walz Announces Minnesota College Scholarship Registration as part of ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ Incentive Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.