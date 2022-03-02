A Selma march organizer and a grandson of blues legend B.B. King teach civil rights history and the meaning of equality

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Bernard Lafayette, Jr.

Bernard Lafayette, Jr. speaking on his work with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on teaching nonviolence. He said that youth are the most important group to reach regarding human rights and nonviolence.

Christopher King, grandson of B.B. King and president of Youth for Human Rights Florida speaking on Black History Month. He urges youth to follow the UN Declaration on Human Rights and respect the rights of others.