Hy-Hybrid Energy Selected as a Finalist For Hydrogen Future Awards 2022- "Hydrogen Rising Star Company of the Year"

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy- UK based leading hydrogen & fuel cell services provider is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Hydrogen Future Awards 2022 under the category "Hydrogen Rising Star Company of the Year". This award honours the new emerging company that has great passion and impact via clear and strategic professional and team goals.

Hy-Hybrid Energy is a UK based leading hydrogen & fuel cell services provider. The Company is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses & hydrogen powered drones’ development. In another project, Hy-Hybrid Energy is working with a partner company to setup a Green Hydrogen Plant overseas. The Company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include low and high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy is a known expert in the field of hydrogen & fuel cells and brings over two decades of experience in the field. Dr. Akhtar leads major projects in zero-emission mobility, green hydrogen production & fuel cell systems development across the globe.

"We are honoured to be recognised as an emerging company that is driving the future of zero-emission mobility, also thrilled to see our efforts finally paying off", said Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy.

The Hydrogen Future Awards 2022 provide an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement across the hydrogen sector. The event is the industry's premier black-tie gala event and is attended at an influencer and decision-maker level, providing an ideal vehicle for networking and branding for an organization as one that pursues excellence. The Hydrogen Future Awards 2022 recognises and celebrates the achievements of companies and individuals who have done something amazing in hydrogen over the past year. The Hydrogen Awards Ceremony will take place at 19:00-20:30 on March 29 in Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE. More details can be found via: https://www.mena.gh2events.com/hydrogen-future-awards-2022

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include, green hydrogen plant setup, low & high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hy-hybrid-energy-991405157/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hyhybridenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hy.energy.5