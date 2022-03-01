Irrigation Automation Market Size worth USD 9.02 Bn by 2028 | With stunning 23.90% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

Increasing adoption of automated irrigation system across the non-agriculture field driving the growth of the market by CAGR of 24.04% over the forecast period.

The emergence of smart technologies in the irrigation system is changing agriculture and landscape management. The integration of smart technologies helps to minimize the utilization of natural resources and increase the profit margin by reducing the input cost. Smart technologies help to monitor the soil condition, weather, water level, and watering schedule. Smart technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning are being integrated into the irrigation system.



Automated irrigation refers to the operation of the system with no intervention of with the minimum intervention beside the surveillance. Every irrigation system can be automated, including drip, sprinkler, and surface. For the irrigation of automation, several components required, such as a computer, sensors, timers, and other mechanical appliances. The automation or semi-automation in the irrigation system helps to make the process more efficient. It also helps to maintain or increase crop production and also helps to reduce the overall requirement of resources such as time, labour, energy, and other resources.



The global irrigation automation market is witnessing the rapid growth from the past few years, due to the rising adoption of an automated and semi-automated irrigation system in the agriculture and non-agriculture field. In addition to this, the integration of rapid technologies in the irrigation system, further boosting the growth of the market. Increasing growth of non-agriculture fields such as golf courses, lawns, and sports grounds across the globe, further offering future opportunities for automation in irrigation in the upcoming years. However, the high initial cost required for the implementation of automated irrigation may limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global irrigation automation market are Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Rubicon Water, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, Valmont Industries Inc., Lindsay Corporation, and Galcon among others. The key players of global irrigation automation market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry.



• In September 2018, Jain Irrigation, Inc. announced the acquisition of ETwater, innovator of intelligent irrigation technology and in the vanguard for creation of the smart irrigation controller, to expand their water management technology product offering.

• In December 2018, Netafim announced the launch of ‘NetBeat’, a technology solution which combines the real-time data from the field with Dynamic Crop Models to personalise irrigation programmes.



The semi-automatic irrigation system accounted for the major market share of 60.23% in the year 2020



The system segment is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. The semi-automatic irrigation system accounted for the major market share of 60.23% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the high adoption of the semi-automatic irrigation system in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China. In addition to this, these systems are cost-effective than the automatic irrigation system, which is further boosting the adoption of the system.

The drip irrigation system accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 934 million in the year 2020



The irrigation type segment includes sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, and surface irrigation. The drip irrigation system accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 934 million in the year 2020. The drip irrigation system extends the watering time for the crops and prevents the run off the nutrients and soil erosion. Thus, high adoption of drip irrigation system boosting the growth of the market.



The real time based system is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period



The automation type segment includes time-based, volume-based, real-time based, and computer-based control system. The real time-based system is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period. The real-time irrigation system uses the sensors for real time data to control and optimize the irrigation system.



Agriculture field accounted for the major market share of 69.87% in the year 2020



The end use segment is classified into agricultural, open fields, greenhouses, non-agricultural, golf course, lawns, and sports grounds. Agriculture field accounted for the major market share of 69.87% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the high rate of implementation of irrigation automation in the agriculture field to optimize the water, fertilizer, and other resources.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Irrigation Automation Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the irrigation automation market and valued at USD 791.12 million in 2020. The growth is mainly due to higher adoption of automatic and semi-automatic irrigation system across the region. Many countries of the Asia Pacific region are primarily dependent on agriculture. For instance, in India, more than 70% of the population is solely reliant on agriculture and farming. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is projected to provide the various growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. On the Other hand, South America region expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. South America contains many commercial farms, mainly in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Increasing integration of advanced technologies in the agriculture field in the region, driving the growth of the market.



About the report:



The global irrigation automation market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



