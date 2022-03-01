New Source Technology to Exhibit at Laser World of Photonics April 26-29 in Munich Germany

Introducing New Products for Flashlamp Pumped Solid State Lasers

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser and electro-optic products manufacturer New Source Technology today announced plans to exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, April 26 -29, 2022 in Munich Germany. New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 25 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

“We are very excited to be exhibiting at Laser World of Photonics in April. Our company utilizes our combined expertise with laser cavity design, flashlamps, and Lamp Pumped Solid State optical engine design, to optimize OEM laser pump chambers, laser pump chamber assemblies, and optical sub-systems supplied to aesthetic and surgical laser markets.” Said Greg Pon, President and Founder.

Laser World of Photonics is the world's leading platform for the laser and photonics industry. This year’s show features over 1300 exhibitors and will attract attendees from the medical, bioscience, industrial process, and communications industries. The 2022 show is a semi-annual event held at the Messe Munchen Trade Fair Center.

Visit New Source Technology at Booth B5.540. Technical personnel will be available during the show. For more information contact Greg Pon: gpon@newsourcetechnology.com

##