Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of 61st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Unit block of 61st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:50 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Jacques Russ, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21 year-old Jamaarr Terrell Morgan, of no fixed address. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).