Available Funding for School Lead Remediation, Grant Applications Due April 19, 2022

The following message comes from Maine CDC Drinking Water Program, Department of Health & Human Services.

On February 18, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $20 million in available grant funding to assist communities and schools with removing sources of lead in drinking water.

Under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, EPA is announcing the availability of $10 million for projects to conduct lead service line replacements or to implement corrosion control improvements, and $10 million for projects that remove sources of lead in drinking water (e.g., fixtures, fountains, outlets, and plumbing materials) in schools or childcare facilities.

This grant focuses on reducing lead in drinking water through drinking water infrastructure, treatment improvements, and facility remediation in schools and childcare facilities in states and tribal communities. In alignment with the goals of the federal Justice40 Initiative, EPA is seeking to deliver at least 40 percent of the benefits to underserved communities.

Timeline for Grant Applications:

Questions must be submitted by April 4, 2022.

Applications are due by April 19, 2022.

Awardees are expected to be announced by early summer 2022.

The project period is expected to be four years.

For more information: