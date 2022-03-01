Submit Release
Bruce Clay to Host ‘The 3 Reasons an SEO Project Fails’ Live Webinar

Register now for Bruce Clay's live event "The 3 Reasons an SEO Project Fails (And How To Turn It Around)."

Bruce Clay, founder of BCI and the "Father of SEO."

Bruce Clay Inc.

Search engine optimization expert Bruce Clay will host a free live webinar on March 16 to discuss the three ways an SEO project fails and how to avoid disaster.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where do the smartest CMOs send their teams to learn SEO the right way? To Bruce Clay SEO training. Dubbed the “Father of SEO,” Bruce Clay brings over 26 years of SEO expertise and knowledge to a free exclusive interactive webinar training on March 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

What causes SEO to fail? The answers can save your campaign — and your business.

In this free 60-minute live Zoom webinar, Bruce Clay will share his observations on how to identify the biggest issues that derail a brand’s SEO projects. Pulling from his wealth of experience working with client sites of all types and sizes, Clay will explain what works to overcome these issues and deliver results that win more traffic. A live Q&A with Clay will follow his presentation.

This event will be informative for CMOs, executives and anyone involved with website or marketing in your organization.

Sign up here for the free live webinar(Link)

SEO before Google? Bruce Clay Coined the Term

Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands, CMOs and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996, before Google was born, and is well known for training more than 5,000 marketers worldwide through his Bruce Clay SEO Training course. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.

Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With companies heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to utilize search engine optimization to become a towering authority is a top priority.

About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future

Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.

Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® and is credited with being the first to use the term search engine optimization. Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at SEOtraining.com.

Robert Stefanski
Bruce Clay Inc.
+1 805-517-1900
