How a Country Boy from Mississippi Became One of the Country’s Top Amazon Reviewers
EINPresswire.com/ -- It all began in 2010 when media personality and Mississippi native Cyrus Webb decided to start sharing his thoughts about books and music he was enjoying on Amazon.com. “You always read about the negative stuff and what people don’t like,” he says. “I wanted to let people know things that I was enjoying and hopefully introduce others to them as well.”
Fast forward 12 years later and Webb, 46, is one of Amazon.com’s Top Reviewers with over 6,000 reviews posted and over 16,000 helpful votes on those reviews. As of 2021 he is also one of Amazon’s Influencers that broadcast on Amazon Livestreaming. “I had no idea this would happen when I started,” he says. “My goal was just to introduce some great books and music to others. It has definitely grown since then to include products we use throughout our lives.”
As a member of Amazon.com’s Top 500 club (he is currently #121 out of the site’s top 10,000 reviewers), every week he receives jewelry, clothes, electronics, toys, household items and more for his consideration. “I literally get over 100 offers a week to review products,” Webb says. He takes out time each day to go through the emails, and social media messages to see what products he is actually interested in reviewing and promoting then replies back to the company. “It’s fun for me to learn about new products, sometimes before they are even available to the public. It’s also a great responsibility,” he adds.
Once reviews are posted, Webb then promotes them through his social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram) where he has over 30k combined followers. The public can then comment if the review was helpful, which helps each reviewer’s ranking.
On Amazon Live Webb hosts weekly programming from shows that features authors, recording artists and companies who have products available on the Amazon platform. On Mondays he hosts a show called “Words I Choose to Live By” based on his inspirational book by the same name. It is co-hosted by fellow authors Mary Ellen Ciganovich, Melissa Banks and Darius Ewing. His show “At Home with Cyrus Webb” features home items and gift ideas for the entire family while his shows “The Write Stuff” and “The Book Guy” are all about book recommendations and the authors who write them.
Webb has also brought parts of his Conversations Media Group brand to Amazon, including his magazine Conversations and his radio show Conversations LIVE which streams as a podcast on Amazon Music.
When asked for tips as to how others can improve their ranking and influence on Amazon, Webb offers these three tips:
1. Post reviews often. Being regular will help you build your audience.
2. Include pictures or videos to personalize your review and make it more you.
3. Share your reviews on social media, even tagging the companies so that they are aware of your review.
