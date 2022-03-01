“Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection”, gifted to heavenly Elizabeth for what would have been her 90th birthday.

Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection

“Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection” by Wayne Griffin is a book once loved by Liz herself, and it’s not even a surprise when her fans will love it too.

When you see a QR code(in the book), scan it using your iPhone and wait until Elizabeth comes alive before your very eyes.” — Wayne Griffin

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection ” by Wayne Griffin : a compelling handbook that will build a connection from readers to the life of a Hollywood star. This book makes the readers see and imagine how a famous person celebrated her life on and off the camera. The book also talks about the use of QR codes throughout, and for the first time, the reader will be taken on a journey and a reading experience that will not only take them into the many days of the life of Elizabeth Taylor but also immerse them in a virtual transaction that will bring Elizabeth alive within every written word.“Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection” combines biography/memorabilia with one fan’s celebrity connection. Published by Book Vine Press, “Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection,” tells the story of one fan’s devotion and respect for Elizabeth Taylor, which evolved into not just a twenty-year pen relationship with the celebrity, but a lifetime of memorabilia collecting as well.Griffin writes, “Elizabeth Taylor: My Celebrity Connection” combines biography/memorabilia with one fan’s celebrity connection.”The author adds personal items and amusing anecdotes to the late star’s interesting life to connect any fan or admirer to the superstar that was and always will be.The author hopes that by reading this book, readers will be able to get a glimpse into Elizabeth Taylor’s private life and partake in the most amazing reading experience.About Book Vine Press:Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

