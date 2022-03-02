Vehicle Crash Fatalities Highest in Nearly a Century

Florida Car Accident Lawyers

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motor vehicle crash deaths had been on a steady decline since the late 1960s. This decrease in fatalities was a result of increased traffic laws and improved car safety features. By 2019, annual death rates for motor vehicle crash deaths had reached an all-time low.

This all changed shortly after the appearance of the pandemic. Traffic experts had anticipated that fewer people on roadways would result in fewer accidents and fatalities. Unfortunately, the reality of what has occurred could not have been further from this expectation.

Vehicle accidents and fatalities spiked in the summer of 2020 and have continued to rise. The New York Times recently reported that the US experienced a 17.5% increase in fatal car accidents from 2019 to 2021.

Brandon Stein, Founder of SteinLaw, has observed this spike in car accidents firsthand at his personal injury law firms. Stein expresses that this significant increase in motor vehicle accidents has devastated the communities his team represents.

The pandemic has resulted in significant disruptions and taken countless lives. This has left Americans feeling more depressed, aggravated, and angrier than ever before.

The public has displayed this increased agitation on roadways and several other aspects of life. Children have demonstrated lower grades and increased behavioral issues. There has also been a significant and steady rise in homicides, shootings, car thefts, and commercial robberies since the pandemic began.

Increased anger and agitation has resulted in more accidents caused by reckless driving, including running stop signs, red lights, speeding, etc. Social isolation has also played a major role. Opioid misuse nearly doubled within a year after the pandemic began, including driving under the influence.

While any group of people can be in a car accident, minority groups have been disproportionately affected by this increase in traffic deaths. This is due to several reasons, including socio-economic barriers, road conditions, and decreased vehicle safety features. Traffic deaths are more common in low-income neighborhoods because there are inadequate sidewalks and a higher number of pedestrians.

SteinLaw urges the public to take a hard look at these harrowing statistics and make a conscious decision to rise above the effects of COVID-19. He reminds South Florida residents to drive sober, watch for pedestrians, and obey traffic laws to contribute to the prevention of further tragic deaths.

