Optum’s Allison Miller joins NTSC Board of Directors
Allison Miller, SVP & CISO for Optum, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has been appointed to serve on the NTSC Board of Directors.
Allison Miller, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Senior Vice President for Optum, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has been appointed to serve on the National Technology Security Coalition’s (NTSC) Board of Directors, the NTSC announced today.
Representing the health care industry, Miller will help influence the strategic direction of the NTSC and join CISOs who represent a broad cross-section of enterprise companies. These CISOs have a vested interest in protecting the security of their customers and employees through policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
“The NTSC provides a valuable platform for CISOs to help shape future cybersecurity standards and regulatory approaches,” Miller said. “I am honored to be able to join the NTSC board and represent the health care industry and Optum specifically as we co-create solutions. This board appointment enables Optum to work with other cybersecurity industry leaders to continuously elevate cybersecurity capabilities and standards.”
NTSC also announced that Gretchen Block, the CISO and Senior Vice President for UnitedHealthcare, has been appointed to serve on the NTSC Policy Council. As a Council member, Block will help influence and guide NTSC policy recommendations that CISOs and legislators can use to enhance cybersecurity across the public and private sectors.
As SVP & CISO at Optum, Miler has accountability for the Enterprise Information Security Officers and the Global Cyber Regulatory Programs. She has developed a global security framework with a focus on patient safety, security of clinical operations and a global cyber crisis response plan.
Prior to her current role, Miller held a number of positions at UnitedHealth Group. She served as the Director of National Health Care Compliance for UnitedHealthcare, Chief Privacy Officer for Optum Health and Deputy Chief Privacy Officer, National Privacy Director for UnitedHealthcare.
In addition to global cybersecurity, Miller has over 20 years of experience in health information systems and crisis management. During her tenure at UnitedHealth Group, she developed systems to identify the gaps in care and predict health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. She is a volunteer EMT and First Responder in the State of Louisiana and served residents during Hurricanes Katrina and Isaac. Most recently, Miller had the privilege of serving Refugees in Greece providing health care support to the clinicians on the frontlines.
“Health care is an important and vital industry across the globe, and we are privileged and honored that Allison has accepted our invitation to join the NTSC Board of Directors,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director at the NTSC. “Additionally, her international experience will also be of significant value as the NTSC pursues expansion into Europe the PacRim over the next several years. CISOs across the globe share similar experiences, challenges, and threats. The NTSC strives to drive a global conversation within the CISO community and Allison is well positioned to help us achieve that goal.”
Miller’s undergraduate (BA) studies were in Political Science and Sociology; she has completed Executive Education & Management post-college at Wharton, Kellogg Executive Education and MIT Sloan. She was part of the cohort that authored and attained the ISC2 Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Professional Certification and holds her HCISSP, in addition to holding certifications from GIAC, ISACA, HCCS and other technology areas of focus beyond security.
Miller joins a prestigious board of CISOs representing leading companies including Aaron’s, Inc., Aflac, NCR, Equifax, Synovus, Palo Alto Networks, RedSeal, Inc., ICE, TaxSlayer, Republic National Distributing Company, McKesson, USAA, Globe Life, Oceaneering, Southern Company, The Coca Cola Company, TAG, Arizona State University, Western Digital, Scientific Games, Cisco Systems, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hearst, Voya Financial, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast, Unisys, Graham Holdings, Dollar Tree, Mastercard Corporation, Edward Jones Investments, TransUnion, Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bank, U.S. Bank, Cardinal Health, Eli Lily and Company, Accenture, Hound Labs, Microsoft, Eonia Consulting, Norfolk Southern Corporation, and The Sage Group.
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
About Optum
Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 210,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com.
