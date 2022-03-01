VSP provides update on reported shooting outside hospital in St. Johnsbury

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Vermont State Police provides update on reported shooting outside hospital in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, March 1, 2022) — The Vermont State Police can confirm that one person is deceased in connection with this morning's incident in St. Johnsbury.

Police were notified at about 8:50 a.m. of a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. The deceased individual was located in the parking lot. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The individual's identity will be released following further investigation and notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains in its earliest stages. VSP's Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit are responding to the scene, in addition to detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and uniform troopers from the Field Force Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. The exact circumstances of this incident are evolving and currently unknown. The hospital is secure.

Troopers from multiple Vermont State Police barracks, including St. Johnsbury and Derby, are responding to the scene, along with detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations. No one is currently in custody.