6th Annual PowerHouse SMART® Luxury Conference Takes Over Chicago’s Merchandise Mart March 2
150 of the top Luxury Industry Professionals in the Chicago area and beyond join for a day of in-person learning, networking and collaborationCHICAGO, IL, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago’s premier luxury industry event, PowerHouse SMART® Luxury Conference, is back in person on March 2 at the city’s iconic Merchandise Mart.
On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. a leading group of builders, architects, designers, landscape architects, real estate professionals will all gather together in person for the first time since the pandemic to network and share trends, insights and industry information in a collaborative, communal setting. It is a jam-packed day with a schedule neatly curated by industry experts.
“The 2022 Luxury Conference is going to be very special,” said Wendy Cohen, CEO of PowerHouse SMART®. “We have an amazing group of talented individuals in the luxury industry ready to network and learn from one another.”
This year’s conference’s theme is “Ideas in Action: Icons, Geniuses, Mavericks.”
The event will include 10 SMART Speakers who will offer TEDx style talks to those gathered at the conference. From Alan D. Lev, the chairman of Belgravia Group Ltd. to Robert Johnson, Chief Economic Inclusion Officer and General Counsel of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Carrie McCormick, a top luxury real estate broker with @Properties, along with Brian Jessen of Guaranteed Rate and Raad Ghantous, the designer of iconic spas in five-star hotels, the show promises a wide range of perspectives for luxury industry leaders to be inspired.
Leading Chicago comic Dario Durham, featured on major outlets from WGN to Fox and WTTW will provide entertainment and Customer Builder Magazine editor James McClister will be in attendance and serve as a SMART speaker. Custom Builder Magazine is the official media sponsor of the conference. For a full list of speakers, visit PHS Luxury Conference’s Speakers page.
Additional sponsors include Guaranteed Rate (Platinum sponsor), Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Graff, Jennair, PowerHouse Recruiting, Bear Icebox Communications (Gold sponsors), and Luxe Home, Design Center at The Merchandise Mart, Kitchen Design Partners (KDP), Schmechtig Landscape Company, and Vesta of Hearth and Home.
A number of area industry associations are serving as sponsors too, including: the American Society of Interior Designers, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, Homebuilders Association of Greater Chicago, North Shore Barrington Association of Realtors, National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Chicago MidWest Chapter, Lakeland Builders Association, Highwood Area Design District, Illinois Realtors, and Women in Luxury Design.
As part of its commitment to educating emerging leaders, PHS’ association partners nominate several Emerging Leaders to participate in the event. This year there are more than a dozen scholars who will be attending the conference—read about them here.
A percentage of proceeds will go to Designs 4 Dignity, a Chicago nonprofit group that transforms nonprofit environments through pro bono design services and in-kind donations.
Tickets are still available for a limited time or at the door. Get your tickets now.
About PowerHouse SMART®
PowerHouse SMART® (PHS) is the only networking and education community for leaders in all areas of luxury design-build: luxury home construction, premium commercial development, and blue-chip real estate. Membership is by invitation only, and members enjoy a wide range of benefits.
Learn more at https://www.powerhousesmart.com/.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
+1 773-453-2444
email us here