Kangaroo Punch Club Announces Launch of NFT and P2E Game

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kangaroo Punch Club, a collection of 3D unique NFT characters, has announced the launch of its NFT and play-to-earn [P2E] game. These NFTs are designed by VFX artist Eddy Tavus, a renowned 3D designer who, in the last couple of years, has worked with globally recognized companies.



The Kangaroo Punch Club NFTs are made of distinctive traits on the Ethereum blockchain and are packed with utilities. The Kangaroo Punch Club NFT, for one, will serve as an exclusive playable character in the platform's metaverse game, Kangaroo Punch Arena.

Kangaroo Punch Arena

Kangaroo Punch Arena is based on the idea of fighting champions. Players are required to buy their fighters, train them, and enroll them in tournaments. Gamers can earn by boosting the price of their NFTs in the market. They can also generate income by selling their Kangaroo Punch Club NFTs, buying new champions, training them, and winning tournaments.

Kangaroo Punch Club requires prospective gamers to buy one NFT to access the game. The goal of Kangaroo Punch Arena is to face the other Kangaroos in the ring during tournaments, win rewards, and become the undisputed champion.

Each Kangaroo NFT comes with unique characteristics and strengths that can be trained to make them better fighters.

Kangaroo Punch Club has incorporated yet another benefit to owning the Kangaroo NFTs. Ownership of any of the NFTs will grant holders exclusive membership to the prestigious NFT Boxing Club—the biggest boxing money-making championship.

The Quality Roadmap

In an unprecedented fashion, Kangaroo Punch Club has released a strategic, feasible, and purpose-driven roadmap, unlike any in the NFT space.

The first event planned out is Training Camp. Kangaroo Punch Club will welcome the biggest Kangaroo Warriors into the metaverse. All strong, these Kangaroos will fight to win a ton of prizes. The concomitant events—Weight In and The Main Event will get the Kangaroos ready and will help them partake in the biggest fight of the century.

Kangaroo Punch Club, as part of its roadmap, will launch $KANG, a token that will be airdropped to all Kangaroo NFT holders. Kangaroo Punch Club will also institute a charity program. $60,000 will be given to a fight association as part of the Kangaroo Charity program. Furthermore, a game will be launched and in the later months, a new version of the game will be released.

Kangaroo Punch Club is led by a team of forward-driven individuals with experience and knowledge of the booming NFT space.

About Kangaroo Punch Club

This is a collection of 3D unique and utility-replete NFTs designed by one of the most renowned 3D artists, Eddy Tavus. Based on 150 uniquely drawn traits and stored as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain, these NFTs will offer gamers an avalanche of opportunities to earn as they play.

