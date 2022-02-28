Bayer medical innovation fuels transformation of pharma business

VIETNAM, February 28 -

BERLIN, GERMANY — Bayer has presented the latest developments in the ongoing transformation of its pharmaceuticals business aimed at delivering long-term, sustainable business growth by bringing forward new options for patients at its annual Pharma Media Day.

“We are taking bold steps into the future of drug development, investing strongly in areas at the forefront of the biomedical and technological revolution,” Stefan Oelrich, a member of the board of management, Bayer AG, and president of Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division, said.

“Our leadership in cardiology, radiology and women’s health is recognised worldwide, and we are expanding our presence in oncology, working tirelessly to bring forward new approaches that can change the treatment paradigm for patients.

“We are excited to see our efforts crystallise in our latest product launches, which include two potential blockbusters, as well as a late-stage portfolio with at least another blockbuster opportunity.”

Bayer’s research and development pipeline continue to grow as the company builds on its existing competencies, such as expertise in small molecules, while expanding into ones like cell and gene therapies.

It is advancing around 50 projects in ongoing clinical trials across a range of potential therapeutic modalities and indications, with a focus on oncology and cardiovascular and women’s health.

In the area of cardiovascular diseases, Bayer is delivering on its late-stage pipeline including recent launches of non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) and the soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator. The heart and the kidneys are closely linked in health and disease.

At the Pharma Media Day, Bayer showcased recent advancements in the non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist developed for patients living with CKD associated with T2D.

In this field, the company has a strong scientific and clinical base for non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, including the largest Phase III cardiorenal outcomes clinical trial programme to evaluate the occurrence of progression of kidney disease as well as fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events in more than 13,000 patients with CKD and T2D.

The non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist is being investigated beyond the current indication in heart failure as well as non-diabetic kidney disease as further potential indications.

Heart failure is a devastating disease affecting more than 60 million people worldwide who are in need of treatment options.

Bayer’s symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator provides a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure patients following a recent decompensation event, also known as a worsening heart failure event.

“We are currently in the remarkable position of launching several important new medicines in parallel, and we are unlocking the full potential of our assets through systematic data generation, multi-indication approaches as well as building on new digital business models,” Christian Rommel, member of the executive committee of Bayer’s pharmaceutical division and head of research and development, said.

“Our scientific leadership in the area of cardiovascular diseases advances our mission to provide better treatment options for patients in need.”

Bayer’s efforts in oncology focus on differentiated approaches that have the potential to fundamentally impact the way that cancer is treated.

With three product launches over the last five years, the company has significantly broadened its footprint in the area, focusing on those areas with the highest unmet medical needs while applying a broad range of modalities.

A key focus area for it is prostate cancer, the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

Based on strong clinical data for darolutamide seen to date, the compound is being investigated in a broad development program with three additional ongoing or planned large clinical studies to investigate its potential across a broad spectrum of prostate cancer.

At the same time the company continues to invest in areas that have the potential to address additional unmet needs in cancer, including targeted radiopharmaceuticals, specifically targeted alpha therapies, next-generation immuno-oncology including oncology cell therapy, and precision molecular oncology approaches.

Bayer announced to strongly focus on the fast-growing medical imaging artificial intelligence market, combining its long-term expertise in radiology and a deep understanding of patients’ and physicians’ needs across a broad range of diseases, from oncology to cardiovascular, resulting in the ability to provide know-how and solutions from diagnosis to care.

It is developing a platform through which healthcare professionals can centrally manage AI-enabled medical imaging and imaging workflow applications.

These solutions are being developed by the company as well as third parties, and aim to support the complex decision-making processes of healthcare professionals in their task of providing a clear direction from diagnosis to care for patients.

Bayer has a long-standing commitment to delivering solutions to meet women’s needs across various stages of their lives. While pursuing research to find new treatment options for gynaecological diseases with a high unmet medical need, the company is also working on addressing women’s health needs during menopause.

For more than 50 years, it has supported educational programmes and rights-based family planning in more than 130 countries, particularly by increasing access to modern forms of contraception.

In 2019 Bayer pledged to provide 100 million women in low- and middle-income countries with access to family planning by 2030.

This initiative is part of Bayer's comprehensive set of sustainability measures and commitments and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.